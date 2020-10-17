Crimes reported for Oct. 1, 2020
LANCASTER
ARSON: 1000 block East Avenue K
ASSAULT: 43400 block 16th Street West
ASSAULT: 43600 block Challenger Way
ASSAULT: 600 block East Avenue K
ASSAULT: 800 block West Avenue J
BURGLARY: 43900 block 30th Street East
RAPE: 600 block East Avenue J-12
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 4000 block West Avenue L-4
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 42500 block La Gabriella Drive
THEFT: 44800 block 16th Street East
LITTLEROCK
BURGLARY: 35200 block 89th Street East
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1600 block East Avenue R
ASSAULT: 37900 block 20th Street East
ASSAULT: Palmdale Boulevard and Sierra Highway
BURGLARY: 38200 block Fifth Street East
BURGLARY: 4300 block East Avenue R-14
RAPE: 37500 block Arbor Lane
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2700 block East Avenue S
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37100 block 29th Street East
THEFT: 2300 block East Avenue Q-4
THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 1900 block East Avenue R-12
