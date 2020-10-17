Crime map, Oct. 17, 2020

Crimes reported for Oct. 1, 2020

LANCASTER

ARSON: 1000 block East Avenue K

ASSAULT: 43400 block 16th Street West

ASSAULT: 43600 block Challenger Way

ASSAULT: 600 block East Avenue K

ASSAULT: 800 block West Avenue J

BURGLARY: 43900 block 30th Street East

RAPE: 600 block East Avenue J-12

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 4000 block West Avenue L-4

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 42500 block La Gabriella Drive

THEFT: 44800 block 16th Street East

LITTLEROCK

BURGLARY: 35200 block 89th Street East

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1600 block East Avenue R

ASSAULT: 37900 block 20th Street East

ASSAULT: Palmdale Boulevard and Sierra Highway

BURGLARY: 38200 block Fifth Street East

BURGLARY: 4300 block East Avenue R-14

RAPE: 37500 block Arbor Lane

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2700 block East Avenue S

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37100 block 29th Street East

THEFT: 2300 block East Avenue Q-4

THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 1900 block East Avenue R-12

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.