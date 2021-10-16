Crimes reported for Sept. 30, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1800 block Nessa Drive
BURGLARY: 2800 block West Avenue B
THEFT: 1600 block Staffordshire Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 1600 block West Avenue J
LITTLEROCK
VEHICLE THEFT: 10000 block East Avenue S
PALMDALE
ARSON: 35th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 38100 block Fifth Street East
ASSAULT: 38600 block 11th Street East
ASSAULT: 5100 block Blue Sage Drive
BURGLARY: 1500 block East Avenue R-7
BURGLARY: 38300 block Division Street
THEFT: 1100 block East Avenue R-4
VEHICLE THEFT: 37100 block 47th Street East
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 6000 block West Avenue L
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.