Crime map, Oct. 16, 2021

Crimes reported for Sept. 30, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1800 block Nessa Drive

BURGLARY: 2800 block West Avenue B

THEFT: 1600 block Staffordshire Drive

VEHICLE THEFT: 1600 block West Avenue J

LITTLEROCK

VEHICLE THEFT: 10000 block East Avenue S

PALMDALE

ARSON: 35th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 38100 block Fifth Street East

ASSAULT: 38600 block 11th Street East

ASSAULT: 5100 block Blue Sage Drive

BURGLARY: 1500 block East Avenue R-7

BURGLARY: 38300 block Division Street

THEFT: 1100 block East Avenue R-4

VEHICLE THEFT: 37100 block 47th Street East

QUARTZ HILL

ASSAULT: 6000 block West Avenue L

