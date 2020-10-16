Crime map, Oct. 16, 2020

Crimes reported for Sept. 30, 2020

ACTON

ASSAULT: 35100 block Red Rover Mine Road

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue K

ASSAULT: 42500 block Coronet Court

ASSAULT: 44300 block Camellia Street

ASSAULT: 44900 block Date Avenue

ASSAULT: 45000 block 10th Street West

ASSAULT: Avenue J-5 and Beech Avenue

BURGLARY: 43600 block Stanridge Avenue

BURGLARY: 44700 block 32nd Street West

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1000 block Commerce Center Drive

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43900 block 12th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 2100 block East Avenue I

VEHICLE THEFT: 43500 block 17th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue I and Fern Avenue

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 17th Street East and Avenue R

ASSAULT: 300 block East Avenue Q-7

ASSAULT: 37200 block Bunker Court

ASSAULT: 37800 block Rudall Avenue

ASSAULT: 38600 block 31st Street East

ROBBERY: 38200 block Fifth Street East

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38900 block 10th Street West

THEFT: 37000 block 42nd Street East

THEFT: 37800 block 19th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block West Palmdale Boulevard

