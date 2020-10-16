Crimes reported for Sept. 30, 2020
ACTON
ASSAULT: 35100 block Red Rover Mine Road
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue K
ASSAULT: 42500 block Coronet Court
ASSAULT: 44300 block Camellia Street
ASSAULT: 44900 block Date Avenue
ASSAULT: 45000 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: Avenue J-5 and Beech Avenue
BURGLARY: 43600 block Stanridge Avenue
BURGLARY: 44700 block 32nd Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1000 block Commerce Center Drive
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43900 block 12th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 2100 block East Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 43500 block 17th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue I and Fern Avenue
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 17th Street East and Avenue R
ASSAULT: 300 block East Avenue Q-7
ASSAULT: 37200 block Bunker Court
ASSAULT: 37800 block Rudall Avenue
ASSAULT: 38600 block 31st Street East
ROBBERY: 38200 block Fifth Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38900 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 37000 block 42nd Street East
THEFT: 37800 block 19th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block West Palmdale Boulevard
