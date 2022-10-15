Crimes reported for Sept. 29-30, 2022
LAKE LOS ANGELES
THEFT: 15700 block East Avenue Q-7
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1200 block Commerce Center Drive
ASSAULT: 2100 block East Avenue J-8
ASSAULT: 2100 block Greentree Street
ASSAULT: 2700 block East Newgrove Street
ASSAULT: 300 block East Kildare Street
ASSAULT: 3600 block Balmont Street
ASSAULT: 37400 block 70th Street East
ASSAULT: 43500 block Kirkland Avenue
ASSAULT: 44100 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 44400 block 15th Street East
BURGLARY: 1100 block West Avenue I
BURGLARY: 42600 block 10th Street West
BURGLARY: 45000 block Trevor Avenue
ROBBERY: 44500 block Valley Central Way
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44600 block 18th Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 45100 block Fern Avenue
THEFT: 2800 block East Nugent Street
THEFT: 42600 block 90th Street West
THEFT: 43800 block Albeck Avenue
THEFT: 45400 block 28th Street East
THEFT: 9000 block West Avenue D-8
THEFT: 90th Street West and Avenue L
VEHICLE THEFT: 100 block East Avenue K
VEHICLE THEFT: 10th Street West and Avenue J-8
VEHICLE THEFT: 1100 block East Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 20th Street East and Avenue J-2
VEHICLE THEFT: 44100 block 15th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 45200 block Mays Court
VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue I and Trevor Avenue
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 38700 block Lemsford Avenue
ASSAULT: 400 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 40500 block Palmas Court
ASSAULT: Elizabeth Lake Road and Highland Avenue
ROBBERY: 25th Street East and Avenue R-8
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 3000 block East Palmdale Boulevard
QUARTZ HILL
BURGLARY: 4800 block Quartz Hill Road
