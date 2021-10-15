Crime map, Oct. 15, 2021

Crimes reported for Sept. 29, 2021

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ASSAULT: 40600 block 154th Street East

LANCASTER

ARSON: 45900 block Schamise Street

ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Avenue L

ASSAULT: 44000 block 15th Street West

ASSAULT: Jackman Street and Yucca Avenue

BURGLARY: 45100 block Yucca Avenue

THEFT: 100 block West Avenue I

THEFT: 45300 block 15th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 100 block West Nugent Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block West Newgrove Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 44500 block Ranchwood Avenue

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 13th Street East and Avenue Q-11

ASSAULT: 38300 block 20th Street East

ASSAULT: Pioneer Drive and East Whitney Way

ASSAULT: R. Lee Ermey Boulevard (Avenue N) and Sierra Highway

BURGLARY: 3000 block Fairgreen Lane

ROBBERY: 25th Street East and Avenue S

THEFT: 38000 block 20th Street East

THEFT: 39600 block 10th Street West

THEFT: Avenue S and Pond Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 37600 block Larkin Avenue

