Crimes reported for Sept. 29, 2021
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 40600 block 154th Street East
LANCASTER
ARSON: 45900 block Schamise Street
ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Avenue L
ASSAULT: 44000 block 15th Street West
ASSAULT: Jackman Street and Yucca Avenue
BURGLARY: 45100 block Yucca Avenue
THEFT: 100 block West Avenue I
THEFT: 45300 block 15th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 100 block West Nugent Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block West Newgrove Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 44500 block Ranchwood Avenue
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 13th Street East and Avenue Q-11
ASSAULT: 38300 block 20th Street East
ASSAULT: Pioneer Drive and East Whitney Way
ASSAULT: R. Lee Ermey Boulevard (Avenue N) and Sierra Highway
BURGLARY: 3000 block Fairgreen Lane
ROBBERY: 25th Street East and Avenue S
THEFT: 38000 block 20th Street East
THEFT: 39600 block 10th Street West
THEFT: Avenue S and Pond Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 37600 block Larkin Avenue
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.