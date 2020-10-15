Crime reported for Sept. 29, 2020
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 39300 block 169th Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 300 block East Avenue I
ASSAULT: 44100 block Beech Avenue
ASSAULT: 45500 block Genoa Avenue
BURGLARY: 1300 block West Avenue J
BURGLARY: 45300 block 23rd Street West
ROBBERY: 1000 block West Avenue K
THEFT: 3700 block West Avenue L
THEFT: 42000 block Ash Court
VEHICLE THEFT: 42000 block Ash Court
VEHICLE THEFT: 43000 block 37th Street West
PALMDALE
ARSON: 39700 block Gorham Way
ARSON: 400 block West Park Drive
ASSAULT: 200 block West Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 900 block East Avenue Q-12
BURGLARY: 1200 block Garnett Avenue
ROBBERY: 1100 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 36700 block Alder Street
THEFT: 39200 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard
QUARTZ HILL
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 5500 block West Avenue L-2
