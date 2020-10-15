Crime map, Oct. 15 2020

Crime reported for Sept. 29, 2020

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ASSAULT: 39300 block 169th Street East

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 300 block East Avenue I

ASSAULT: 44100 block Beech Avenue

ASSAULT: 45500 block Genoa Avenue

BURGLARY: 1300 block West Avenue J

BURGLARY: 45300 block 23rd Street West

ROBBERY: 1000 block West Avenue K

THEFT: 3700 block West Avenue L

THEFT: 42000 block Ash Court

VEHICLE THEFT: 42000 block Ash Court

VEHICLE THEFT: 43000 block 37th Street West

PALMDALE

ARSON: 39700 block Gorham Way

ARSON: 400 block West Park Drive

ASSAULT: 200 block West Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 900 block East Avenue Q-12

BURGLARY: 1200 block Garnett Avenue

ROBBERY: 1100 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 36700 block Alder Street

THEFT: 39200 block 10th Street West

THEFT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard

QUARTZ HILL

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 5500 block West Avenue L-2

