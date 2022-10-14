Crimes reported for Sept. 28, 2022
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 43600 block Stanridge Avenue
ASSAULT: 44700 block 32nd Street West
BURGLARY: 1100 block West Avenue I
BURGLARY: 1700 block West Avenue K
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44400 block 17th Street West
THEFT: 44200 block 20th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 1600 block West Avenue K-8
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 3700 block Charter Glen Trail
ASSAULT: East Avenue Q-13 and Anastasia Way
THEFT: 38000 block 49th Street East
QUARTZ HILL
VEHICLE THEFT: 42700 block 42nd Street West
