Crimes reported for Sept. 28, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1200 block East Avenue J-4
ASSAULT: 43200 block Gadsden Avenue
ASSAULT: 44200 block Gingham Avenue
ASSAULT: 44400 block 15th Street East
BURGLARY: 42100 block 10th Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 700 block West Lancaster Boulevard
THEFT: 3100 block Brentwood Avenue
THEFT: 800 block West Lancaster Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 43400 block 32nd Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 44100 block 20th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 45800 block Picadilly Street
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 27th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 37600 block Lemsford Avenue
ASSAULT: 37800 block Rockie Lane
ASSAULT: 3800 block Fruitridge Court
ASSAULT: 39000 block Carriage Way
BURGLARY: 2800 block Hemlock Road
BURGLARY: 36800 block Hillcrest Drive
THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 1700 block East Avenue R-12
THEFT: 36700 block Spanish Broom Drive
THEFT: 40000 block Denham Drive
THEFT: 40600 block 12th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block West Avenue S
VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block West Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 36600 block 37th Street East
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 5700 block West Columbia Way (Avenue M)
SUN VILLAGE
ASSAULT: 90th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
