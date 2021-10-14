Crime map, Oct. 14, 2021

Crimes reported for Sept. 28, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1200 block East Avenue J-4

ASSAULT: 43200 block Gadsden Avenue

ASSAULT: 44200 block Gingham Avenue

ASSAULT: 44400 block 15th Street East

BURGLARY: 42100 block 10th Street West

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 700 block West Lancaster Boulevard

THEFT: 3100 block Brentwood Avenue

THEFT: 800 block West Lancaster Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 43400 block 32nd Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 44100 block 20th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 45800 block Picadilly Street

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 27th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 37600 block Lemsford Avenue

ASSAULT: 37800 block Rockie Lane

ASSAULT: 3800 block Fruitridge Court

ASSAULT: 39000 block Carriage Way

BURGLARY: 2800 block Hemlock Road

BURGLARY: 36800 block Hillcrest Drive

THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 1700 block East Avenue R-12

THEFT: 36700 block Spanish Broom Drive

THEFT: 40000 block Denham Drive

THEFT: 40600 block 12th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block West Avenue S

VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block West Palmdale Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 36600 block 37th Street East

QUARTZ HILL

ASSAULT: 5700 block West Columbia Way (Avenue M)

SUN VILLAGE

ASSAULT: 90th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard

