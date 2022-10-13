Crimes reported for Sept. 27, 2022
LAKE LOS ANGELES
VEHICLE THEFT: 40500 block 154th Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 44600 block Fig Avenue
BURGLARY: 1100 block West Avenue L-12
BURGLARY: 43500 block 20th Street West
ROBBERY: Second Street East and Nugent Street
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44300 block Fine Circle
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44800 block Yucca Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 1000 block Auto Mall Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 4400 block Valley Central Way
LITTLEROCK
BURGLARY: 7100 block Pearblossom Highway
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1700 block East Avenue Q-14
ASSAULT: 38800 block Eighth Street East
ASSAULT: 39000 block 25th Street West
BURGLARY: 36800 block Solvay Street
BURGLARY: 3800 block Rancho Vista Boulevard
ROBBERY: 100 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 37200 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 38100 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 4600 block East Avenue S
VEHICLE THEFT: 10th Street West and East Avenue Q-3
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 42400 block Coronet Court
