Crimes reported for Sept. 26, 2022
ANTELOPE ACRES
ASSAULT: 48000 block 93rd Street West
LAKE LOS ANGELES
VEHICLE THEFT: 40600 block 171st Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 205th Street East and Avenue J
ASSAULT: 2500 block West Avenue H
ASSAULT: 43500 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: 44200 block Kirkland Avenue
ASSAULT: 44900 block 11th Street East
BURGLARY: 45000 block Yucca Avenue
THEFT: 43400 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 44600 block Stanridge Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 43000 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 44200 block Sierra Highway
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 10th Street East and Avenue Q
ASSAULT: 3000 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 37700 block Tierra Subida Avenue
BURGLARY: 2200 block East Avenue Q-4
BURGLARY: 3800 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard
ROBBERY: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
ROBBERY: 400 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ROBBERY: Division Street and Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 1000 block East Avenue S
THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
PEARBLOSSOM
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 33900 block 121st Street East
QUARTZ HILL
THEFT: 5500 block West Avenue L-8
