Crimes reported for Sept. 26, 2020
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 17300 block Newmont Avenue
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 43800 block 17th Street East
ASSAULT: 43800 block Lively Avenue
ASSAULT: 45100 block Redwood Avenue
ASSAULT: 5100 block Pearl Court
ASSAULT: 700 block West Kettering Street
BURGLARY: 1800 block East Avenue J
BURGLARY: 42700 block 30th Street West
BURGLARY: 44800 block Valley Central Way
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 45800 block Challenger Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 43500 block 10th Street West
NEENACH
BURGLARY: 28900 block Benjie Way
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 200 block East Avenue R
ASSAULT: 37400 block Manchester Drive
ASSAULT: 38100 block 25th Street East
ASSAULT: 900 block East Avenue Q-4
THEFT: 1200 block East Avenue S
THEFT: 36700 block Clearwood Court
PEARBLOSSOM
ASSAULT: 13100 block East Avenue W-11
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 5300 block West Avenue M-2
BURGLARY: 42200 block 50th Street West
