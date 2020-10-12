Oct. 12, 2020, crime map

Crimes reported for Sept. 26, 2020

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ASSAULT: 17300 block Newmont Avenue

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 43800 block 17th Street East

ASSAULT: 43800 block Lively Avenue

ASSAULT: 45100 block Redwood Avenue

ASSAULT: 5100 block Pearl Court

ASSAULT: 700 block West Kettering Street

BURGLARY: 1800 block East Avenue J

BURGLARY: 42700 block 30th Street West

BURGLARY: 44800 block Valley Central Way

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 45800 block Challenger Way

VEHICLE THEFT: 43500 block 10th Street West

NEENACH

BURGLARY: 28900 block Benjie Way

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 200 block East Avenue R

ASSAULT: 37400 block Manchester Drive

ASSAULT: 38100 block 25th Street East

ASSAULT: 900 block East Avenue Q-4

THEFT: 1200 block East Avenue S

THEFT: 36700 block Clearwood Court

PEARBLOSSOM

ASSAULT: 13100 block East Avenue W-11

QUARTZ HILL

ASSAULT: 5300 block West Avenue M-2

BURGLARY: 42200 block 50th Street West

