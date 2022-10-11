Crimes reported for Sept. 24-25, 2022
LANCASTER
ARSON: 95th Street East and Avenue H
ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Avenue I
ASSAULT: 1200 block Meadow Circle
ASSAULT: 1200 block West Ivesbrook Street
ASSAULT: 1600 block West Avenue J
ASSAULT: 43000 block Bloomingpark Street
ASSAULT: 43400 block 16th Street West
ASSAULT: 43600 block Gingham Avenue
ASSAULT: 44100 block Sunview Court
ASSAULT: 44300 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 44700 block Gadsden Avenue
ASSAULT: 45200 block 32nd Street West
ASSAULT: 45300 block Seventh Street East
ASSAULT: 45400 block Cedar Avenue
BURGLARY: 14500 block Lancaster Road
BURGLARY: 43400 block 16th Street West
HOMICIDE: 45500 block Barrymore Avenue
RAPE: 43700 block Grandpark Avenue
ROBBERY: 300 block East Avenue I
THEFT: 15000 block East and Avenue J
THEFT: 1700 block West Avenue J-12
THEFT: 45000 block Trevor Avenue
THEFT: 600 block East Avenue K
VEHICLE THEFT: 1100 block East Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block West Avenue K
VEHICLE THEFT: 25th Street West and Avenue H
VEHICLE THEFT: 42900 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 44500 block Avenida del Sol
VEHICLE THEFT: 45300 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 45400 block 30th Street West
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 10800 block East Avenue S
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 36300 block Ramona Drive
ASSAULT: 38800 block Ninth Street East
ASSAULT: Sixth Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 1700 block East Avenue R
BURGLARY: 3500 block East Avenue R-12
BURGLARY: 38400 block Eighth Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 10th Street West and Elizabeth Lake Road
