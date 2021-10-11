Crime map, Oct. 11, 2021

Crimes reported for Sept. 25, 2021

ACTON

THEFT: 33700 block White Feather Road

VEHICLE THEFT: 3900 block Sourdough Road

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 43800 block Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: 45600 block 185th Street East

ASSAULT: 500 block West Lancaster Boulevard

ASSAULT: 5500 block West Avenue L-8

BURGLARY: 42200 block 10th Street West

BURGLARY: 44900 block Valley Central Way

ROBBERY: 300 block West Lancaster Boulevard

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2300 block Donatello Street

THEFT: 41500 block Yancey Lane

VEHICLE THEFT: 45800 block Challenger Way

VEHICLE THEFT: 45th Street West and Avenue A-8

VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block West Milling Street

LITTLEROCK

VEHICLE THEFT: 35300 block 75th Street East

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 2800 block Olive Drive

ASSAULT: 3100 block Maricotte Drive

ASSAULT: 3200 block East Avenue R-12

ASSAULT: 37300 block 55th Street East

ASSAULT: 38100 block Riviera Court

ASSAULT: 38200 block 10th Street East

ASSAULT: 38300 block 30th Street East

BURGLARY: 37900 block 47th Street East

ROBBERY: 37500 block Onyx Drive

THEFT: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 38300 block 15th Street East

THEFT: 38800 block Fourth Street East

