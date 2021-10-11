Crimes reported for Sept. 25, 2021
ACTON
THEFT: 33700 block White Feather Road
VEHICLE THEFT: 3900 block Sourdough Road
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 43800 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 45600 block 185th Street East
ASSAULT: 500 block West Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: 5500 block West Avenue L-8
BURGLARY: 42200 block 10th Street West
BURGLARY: 44900 block Valley Central Way
ROBBERY: 300 block West Lancaster Boulevard
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2300 block Donatello Street
THEFT: 41500 block Yancey Lane
VEHICLE THEFT: 45800 block Challenger Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 45th Street West and Avenue A-8
VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block West Milling Street
LITTLEROCK
VEHICLE THEFT: 35300 block 75th Street East
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 2800 block Olive Drive
ASSAULT: 3100 block Maricotte Drive
ASSAULT: 3200 block East Avenue R-12
ASSAULT: 37300 block 55th Street East
ASSAULT: 38100 block Riviera Court
ASSAULT: 38200 block 10th Street East
ASSAULT: 38300 block 30th Street East
BURGLARY: 37900 block 47th Street East
ROBBERY: 37500 block Onyx Drive
THEFT: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 38300 block 15th Street East
THEFT: 38800 block Fourth Street East
