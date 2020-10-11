Crimes reported fro Sept. 25, 2020
JUNIPER HILLS
THEFT: 10600 block Butterfield Stage Road
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1300 block Ivesbrook Street
ASSAULT: 2300 block East LIngard Street
ASSAULT: 4000 block East Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: 43500 block Gadsden Avenue
ASSAULT: 43700 block Fig Avenue
ASSAULT: 43800 block 17th Street West
ASSAULT: 43800 block Beech Avenue
ASSAULT: Fifth Street East and Avenue H-8
ASSAULT: 800 block East Avenue J
THEFT: 1700 block East Avenue J
THEFT: 1800 block East Avenue J
THEFT: 43500 block 20th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 10th Street West and Lancaster Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block East Avenue I
LLANO
THEFT: 18300 block East Avenue T-8
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 500 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
ROBBERY: Avenue R-4 and Sweetbrush Street
THEFT: 38500 block Tierra Subida Avenue
