Crime map, Oct. 11, 2020

Crimes reported fro Sept. 25, 2020

JUNIPER HILLS

THEFT: 10600 block Butterfield Stage Road

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1300 block Ivesbrook Street

ASSAULT: 2300 block East LIngard Street

ASSAULT: 4000 block East Lancaster Boulevard

ASSAULT: 43500 block Gadsden Avenue

ASSAULT: 43700 block Fig Avenue

ASSAULT: 43800 block 17th Street West

ASSAULT: 43800 block Beech Avenue

ASSAULT: Fifth Street East and Avenue H-8

ASSAULT: 800 block East Avenue J

THEFT: 1700 block East Avenue J

THEFT: 1800 block East Avenue J

THEFT: 43500 block 20th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 10th Street West and Lancaster Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block East Avenue I

LLANO

THEFT: 18300 block East Avenue T-8

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 500 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

ROBBERY: Avenue R-4 and Sweetbrush Street

THEFT: 38500 block Tierra Subida Avenue

