Crimes reported for Sept. 24, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 43100 block Bloomingpark Street
ASSAULT: 43200 block 16th Street West
ASSAULT: 43600 block 47th Street West
ASSAULT: 44200 block Carolside Avenue
ASSAULT: 44600 block Gillan Avenue
BURGLARY: 1500 block West Avenue H-10
ROBBERY: 1300 block West Avenue J
ROBBERY: 44200 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 100 block East Avenue K-6
THEFT: 2300 block West Double Play Way
THEFT: 2700 block College Park Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 3000 block West Avenue L-8
LITTLEROCK
THEFT: 7700 block Pearblossom Highway
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 38700 block 11th Street East
ASSAULT: 500 block West Avenue Q-10
BURGLARY: 39700 block 10th Street East
RAPE: 17th Street East and Avenue R
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38000 block Fifth Street East
THEFT: 39500 block Lowes Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 38000 block 27th Street East
