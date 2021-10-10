Crime map, Oct. 10, 2021

Crimes reported for Sept. 24, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 43100 block Bloomingpark Street

ASSAULT: 43200 block 16th Street West

ASSAULT: 43600 block 47th Street West

ASSAULT: 44200 block Carolside Avenue

ASSAULT: 44600 block Gillan Avenue

BURGLARY: 1500 block West Avenue H-10

ROBBERY: 1300 block West Avenue J

ROBBERY: 44200 block 10th Street West

THEFT: 100 block East Avenue K-6

THEFT: 2300 block West Double Play Way

THEFT: 2700 block College Park Drive

VEHICLE THEFT: 3000 block West Avenue L-8

LITTLEROCK

THEFT: 7700 block Pearblossom Highway

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 38700 block 11th Street East

ASSAULT: 500 block West Avenue Q-10

BURGLARY: 39700 block 10th Street East

RAPE: 17th Street East and Avenue R

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38000 block Fifth Street East

THEFT: 39500 block Lowes Drive

VEHICLE THEFT: 38000 block 27th Street East

