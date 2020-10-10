Crimes reported for Sept. 24, 2020
LAKE LOS ANGELES
THEFT: 168th Street East and Glenfall Avenue
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1700 block East Avenue J
ASSAULT: 43400 block 16th Street West
ASSAULT: 800 block West Avenue K
ASSAULT: Avenue K and Challenger Way
BURGLARY: 1700 block Viridian Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 700 block West Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 44400 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 45300 block Gadsden Avenue
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 200 block East Avenue S
ASSAULT: 3000 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 37300 block Wild Tree Street
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37700 block Avenida de Diego
THEFT: 38100 block 47th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 600 block East Avenue R
