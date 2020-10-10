Crime map, Oct. 10, 2020

Crimes reported for Sept. 24, 2020

LAKE LOS ANGELES

THEFT: 168th Street East and Glenfall Avenue

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1700 block East Avenue J

ASSAULT: 43400 block 16th Street West

ASSAULT: 800 block West Avenue K

ASSAULT: Avenue K and Challenger Way

BURGLARY: 1700 block Viridian Avenue

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 700 block West Avenue I

VEHICLE THEFT: 44400 block Sierra Highway

VEHICLE THEFT: 45300 block Gadsden Avenue

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 200 block East Avenue S

ASSAULT: 3000 block East Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 37300 block Wild Tree Street

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37700 block Avenida de Diego

THEFT: 38100 block 47th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 600 block East Avenue R

