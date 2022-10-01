Crimes reported for Sept, 15-16, 2022
ACTON
BURGLARY: 3700 block Sierra Highway
LAKE ELIZABETH
BURGLARY: 42500 block Ranch Club Boulevard
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1000 block West Avenue I
ASSAULT: 10th Street West and West Avenue J-8
ASSAULT: 1300 block West Avenue K
ASSAULT: 1800 block East Avenue J
ASSAULT: 1800 block Park Circle Drive
ASSAULT: 300 block East Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: 3100 block East Avenue I
ASSAULT: 43300 block Brandon Thomas Way
ASSAULT: 44000 block Division Street
ASSAULT: 44100 block Raven Lane
ASSAULT: 44800 block Fig Avenue
ASSAULT: 44800 block Sierra Highway
BURGLARY: 100 block West Avenue I
BURGLARY: 2300 block West Avenue J-8
BURGLARY: 44100 block 20th Street West
BURGLARY: 700 block West Avenue H-10
ROBBERY: 32nd Street West and Avenue J
ROBBERY: 44100 block Sierra Highway
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43100 block 30th Street West
THEFT: 170th Street West and Avenue A
THEFT: 4000 block West Avenue L
THEFT: 43600 block Challenger Way
THEFT: 44400 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 44800 block Andale Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 44900 block 10th Street West
PALMDALE
ARSON: 17th Street East and Avenue Q
ASSAULT: 2200 block East Avenue Q-4
ASSAULT: 36700 block Pine Valley Court
ASSAULT: 36900 block Summer Holly Circle
ASSAULT: 37000 block Daisy Street
ASSAULT: 37500 block Laurel Court
ASSAULT: 38000 block 15th Street East
ASSAULT: 5800 block Madrid Court
BURGLARY: 200 block East Avenue P-4
BURGLARY: 37400 block Golden Circle
BURGLARY: 38000 block 10th Street East
BURGLARY: 400 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
ROBBERY: 15th Street East and Avenue Q
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1800 block East Avenue R-2
THEFT: 1200 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 2300 block Old Harold Road
THEFT: 3800 block Rancho Vista Boulevard
THEFT: 39900 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue S
