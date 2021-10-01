Crimes reported for Sept. 15, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1400 block West Avenue H-15
ASSAULT: 44100 block Sierra Highway
BURGLARY: 400 block Langhorn Street
BURGLARY: 4000 block West Avenue L
ROBBERY: 1200 block Meadow Circle
THEFT: 4000 block West Avenue L
THEFT: 600 block West Avenue L
VEHICLE THEFT: 1100 block West Avenue L
VEHICLE THEFT: 44300 block Albeck Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue J and Division Street
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 2300 block East Avenue R-4
ASSAULT: 38700 block Tierra Subida Avenue
ROBBERY: 400 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37700 block Tierra Subida Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 39100 block Third Street East
THEFT: 1300 block Elizabeth Lake Road
THEFT: 38200 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 38700 block 10th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 36900 block Regency Place
VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
QUARTZ HILL
THEFT: 5200 block West Avenue L-6
