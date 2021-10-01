Crime map, Oct. 1, 2021

Crimes reported for Sept. 15, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1400 block West Avenue H-15

ASSAULT: 44100 block Sierra Highway

BURGLARY: 400 block Langhorn Street

BURGLARY: 4000 block West Avenue L

ROBBERY: 1200 block Meadow Circle

THEFT: 4000 block West Avenue L

THEFT: 600 block West Avenue L

VEHICLE THEFT: 1100 block West Avenue L

VEHICLE THEFT: 44300 block Albeck Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue J and Division Street

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 2300 block East Avenue R-4

ASSAULT: 38700 block Tierra Subida Avenue

ROBBERY: 400 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37700 block Tierra Subida Avenue

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 39100 block Third Street East

THEFT: 1300 block Elizabeth Lake Road

THEFT: 38200 block 47th Street East

THEFT: 38700 block 10th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 36900 block Regency Place

VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

QUARTZ HILL

THEFT: 5200 block West Avenue L-6

