Crimes reported for Sept. 15, 2020
ACTON
ASSAULT: 3800 block Sierra Highway
LAKE LOS ANGELES
VEHICLE THEFT: 16100 block East Coolwater Avenue
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1700 block Whitlach Drive
ASSAULT: 43600 block Stanridge Avenue
ASSAULT: 45100 block 60th Street West
ASSAULT: 500 block West Jackman Street
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44600 block Sierra Highway
LITTLEROCK
VEHICLE THEFT: 10500 block East Avenue S-6
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 38000 block Fifth Street East
ASSAULT: 38200 block 11th Street East
ASSAULT: 38600 block 10th Street East
ROBBERY: 37200 block 47th Street East
ROBBERY: East Avenue R-8 and Silk Tree Lane
THEFT: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 35700 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 37500 block Sharon Lane
VEHICLE THEFT: 500 block West Palmdale Boulevard
QUARTZ HILL
ROBBERY: 4500 block West Avenue L
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.