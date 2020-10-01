Crime map, Oct. 1, 2020

Crimes reported for Sept. 15, 2020

ACTON

ASSAULT: 3800 block Sierra Highway

LAKE LOS ANGELES

VEHICLE THEFT: 16100 block East Coolwater Avenue

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1700 block Whitlach Drive

ASSAULT: 43600 block Stanridge Avenue

ASSAULT: 45100 block 60th Street West

ASSAULT: 500 block West Jackman Street

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44600 block Sierra Highway

LITTLEROCK

VEHICLE THEFT: 10500 block East Avenue S-6

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 38000 block Fifth Street East

ASSAULT: 38200 block 11th Street East

ASSAULT: 38600 block 10th Street East

ROBBERY: 37200 block 47th Street East

ROBBERY: East Avenue R-8 and Silk Tree Lane

THEFT: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 35700 block Sierra Highway

VEHICLE THEFT: 37500 block Sharon Lane

VEHICLE THEFT: 500 block West Palmdale Boulevard

QUARTZ HILL

ROBBERY: 4500 block West Avenue L

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.