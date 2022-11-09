Crimes reported for Oct. 24, 2022
LANCASTER
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Crimes reported for Oct. 24, 2022
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1200 block Meadow Circle
ASSAULT: 2000 block Baywood Court
ASSAULT: 42000 block 10th Street West
BURGLARY: 100 block East Avenue G-8
ROBBERY: 2600 block West Avenue I
THEFT: 2800 block West Avenue L
VEHICLE THEFT: 3000 block West Avenue K
VEHICLE THEFT: 45200 block Seventh Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 45500 block 12th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 50th Street East and Avenue K
VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block West Avenue L-6
VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue C and Sierra Highway
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 34200 block Cheseboro Road
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1100 block East Avenue R-4
ASSAULT: 2300 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 37000 block Firethorn Avenue
ASSAULT: 38500 block Division Street
ASSAULT: 4200 block Palmdale Hills Drive
ASSAULT: 47th Street East and Avenue S
BURGLARY: 36900 block Bernardin Drive
ROBBERY: 3100 block Rancho Vista Boulevard
THEFT: 2100 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 37000 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 37200 block Little Sycamore Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 1800 block East Palmdale Boulevard
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.