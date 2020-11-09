Crimes reported for Oct. 24, 2020
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Avenue K
ASSAULT: 44000 block Beech Avenue
ASSAULT: 44100 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 48200 block 90th Street West
ASSAULT: 600 block Eston Place
ASSAULT: Avenue I and Beech Avenue
ASSAULT: Avenue J-8 and Sierra Highway
ROBBERY: 1000 block West Avenue K
ROBBERY: 44400 block Palm Vista Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 45600 block Sixth Street East
THEFT: 1600 block West Avenue K
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Pillsbury Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 2700 block East Newgrove Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 45500 block Lostwood Avenue
LITTLEROCK
VEHICLE THEFT: 38200 block 105th Street East
PALMDALE
ARSON: 3500 block East Avenue R
ASSAULT: 11th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 3100 block Camanito Way
ASSAULT: 37700 block Giavon Street
ASSAULT: 38400 block 22nd Street East
ASSAULT: 39400 block Southcliff Way
ASSAULT: Second Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
