Crime map, Nov. 9, 2020

Crimes reported for Oct. 24, 2020

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Avenue K

ASSAULT: 44000 block Beech Avenue

ASSAULT: 44100 block Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: 48200 block 90th Street West

ASSAULT: 600 block Eston Place

ASSAULT: Avenue I and Beech Avenue

ASSAULT: Avenue J-8 and Sierra Highway

ROBBERY: 1000 block West Avenue K

ROBBERY: 44400 block Palm Vista Avenue

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 45600 block Sixth Street East

THEFT: 1600 block West Avenue K

VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Pillsbury Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 2700 block East Newgrove Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 45500 block Lostwood Avenue

LITTLEROCK

VEHICLE THEFT: 38200 block 105th Street East

PALMDALE

ARSON: 3500 block East Avenue R

ASSAULT: 11th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 3100 block Camanito Way

ASSAULT: 37700 block Giavon Street

ASSAULT: 38400 block 22nd Street East

ASSAULT: 39400 block Southcliff Way

ASSAULT: Second Street East and Palmdale Boulevard

