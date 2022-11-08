Crimes reported for Oct. 22-23, 2022
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue I
ASSAULT: 3200 block Kildare Street
ASSAULT: 43500 block 17th Street West
ASSAULT: 43600 block Stanridge Avenue
ASSAULT: 44200 block Division Street
ASSAULT: 45700 block Trafelgar Drive
ASSAULT: 51200 block 90th Street West
ASSAULT: 700 block West Avenue H-10
ASSAULT: Avenue I and Challenger Way
ASSAULT: Foxton Avenue and Lancaster Boulevard
BURGLARY: 1400 block West Kettering Street
BURGLARY: 43300 block 16th Street West
BURGLARY: 43800 block 15th Street West
BURGLARY: 44700 block Gadsden Avenue
ROBBERY: 18th Street West and Avenue I
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 200 block East Lancaster Boulevard
THEFT: 2700 block East Lingard Street
THEFT: 2800 block West Avenue L
THEFT: 44300 block Cedar Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 2600 block West Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block East Kettering Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 42700 block 42nd Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 44500 block 15th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 45500 block Barrymore Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 800 block West Lancaster Boulevard
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 37300 block Newbury Place
ASSAULT: 37600 block 27th Street East
ASSAULT: 38700 block 10th Street East
BURGLARY: 500 block East Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 300 block West Avenue S
THEFT: 36900 block Summer Holly Circle
VEHICLE THEFT: 3400 block Santa Rosa Court
VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue S and Springfield Street
