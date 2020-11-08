Antelope Valley crime map, Nov. 8, 2020

Crimes reported for Oct. 23, 2020

ACTON

ASSAULT: 3800 block West Sierra Highway

VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block Sierra Highway

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ASSAULT: 41700 block 170th Street East

ROBBERY: 177th Street East and Avenue N-8

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Avenue L

ASSAULT: 1600 block West Avenue J

ASSAULT: 2300 block East Avenue J-8

ASSAULT: 500 block East Avenue J-9

BURGLARY: 44100 block Beech Avenue

ROBBERY: 5800 block Gem Court

VEHICLE THEFT: 43800 block 20th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 44000 block Beech Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 50th Street West and Avenue D

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue Q

ASSAULT: 1300 block East Avenue Q-11

ASSAULT: 38500 block 11th Street East

ASSAULT: 38700 block 11th Street East

BURGLARY: 38600 block Fifth Street East

BURGLARY: 39300 block 10th Street West

THEFT: 20th Street East and Avenue Q

THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East

THEFT: 5300 block Saint Laurent Place

QUARTZ HILL

ARSON: 5500 block West Avenue L-8

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.