Crimes reported for Oct. 23, 2020
ACTON
ASSAULT: 3800 block West Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block Sierra Highway
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 41700 block 170th Street East
ROBBERY: 177th Street East and Avenue N-8
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Avenue L
ASSAULT: 1600 block West Avenue J
ASSAULT: 2300 block East Avenue J-8
ASSAULT: 500 block East Avenue J-9
BURGLARY: 44100 block Beech Avenue
ROBBERY: 5800 block Gem Court
VEHICLE THEFT: 43800 block 20th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 44000 block Beech Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 50th Street West and Avenue D
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue Q
ASSAULT: 1300 block East Avenue Q-11
ASSAULT: 38500 block 11th Street East
ASSAULT: 38700 block 11th Street East
BURGLARY: 38600 block Fifth Street East
BURGLARY: 39300 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 20th Street East and Avenue Q
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 5300 block Saint Laurent Place
QUARTZ HILL
ARSON: 5500 block West Avenue L-8
