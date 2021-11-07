Crime map, Nov. 7, 2021

Crimes reported for Oct. 22, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1600 block West Avenue J

ASSAULT: 1700 block East Avenue I

ASSAULT: 44600 block Valley Central Way

ASSAULT: 45400 block 30th Street West

ASSAULT: 45400 block Gadsden Avenue

ASSAULT: 700 block East Avenue J-4

ASSAULT: Avenue J and Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: West Avenue H-13 and Gadsden Avenue

BURGLARY: 44900 block Valley Central Way

ROBBERY: 100 block West Avenue K

ROBBERY: 44100 block Sierra Highway

ROBBERY: 500 block West Avenue J

THEFT: 44100 block 27th Street East

LITTLEROCK

THEFT: 36400 block 94th Street East

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 300 block Rainbow Terrace

ASSAULT: 3300 block East Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 36800 block Desert Willow Street

ASSAULT: 38700 block Ambiente Court

THEFT: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 300 block West Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 3000 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard

THEFT: 4400 block Hubbard Street

QUARTZ HILL

BURGLARY: 5500 block West Avenue M-2

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.