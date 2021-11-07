Crimes reported for Oct. 22, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1600 block West Avenue J
ASSAULT: 1700 block East Avenue I
ASSAULT: 44600 block Valley Central Way
ASSAULT: 45400 block 30th Street West
ASSAULT: 45400 block Gadsden Avenue
ASSAULT: 700 block East Avenue J-4
ASSAULT: Avenue J and Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: West Avenue H-13 and Gadsden Avenue
BURGLARY: 44900 block Valley Central Way
ROBBERY: 100 block West Avenue K
ROBBERY: 44100 block Sierra Highway
ROBBERY: 500 block West Avenue J
THEFT: 44100 block 27th Street East
LITTLEROCK
THEFT: 36400 block 94th Street East
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 300 block Rainbow Terrace
ASSAULT: 3300 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 36800 block Desert Willow Street
ASSAULT: 38700 block Ambiente Court
THEFT: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 300 block West Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 3000 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard
THEFT: 4400 block Hubbard Street
QUARTZ HILL
BURGLARY: 5500 block West Avenue M-2
