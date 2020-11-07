Crime map, Nov. 7, 2020

Crimes reported for Oct. 22, 2020

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1600 block East Norberry Street

ASSAULT: 1800 block West Avenue J-12

ASSAULT: 200 block East Avenue J-12

ASSAULT: 2300 block East Lightcap Street

ASSAULT: 2500 block West Avenue H

ASSAULT: 3100 block Garnet Lane

ASSAULT: 3500 block Copperstown

ASSAULT: 43400 block 16th Street West

ASSAULT: 43800 block David Street

ASSAULT: 43900 block Normandy Avenue

ASSAULT: 44000 block 15th Street West

ASSAULT: 45200 block Calico Street

ASSAULT: 6100 block Spice Street

ASSAULT: Cedar Avenue and Lancaster Boulevard

BURGLARY: 20th Street East and Avenue J

BURGLARY: 800 block West Lancaster Boulevard

ROBBERY: 1100 block West Avenue I

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2300 block Double Play Way

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 42000 block Third Street East

THEFT: 1000 block West Avenue H

VEHICLE THEFT: 6100 block Spice Street

LEONA VALLEY

ASSAULT: 38800 block Bouquet Canyon Road

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 36900 block Serendipity Way

ASSAULT: 38700 block 15th Street East

ASSAULT: 4800 block Mountain View Drive

BURGLARY: 2100 block Moonflower Court

THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 36900 block Spanish Broom Drive

