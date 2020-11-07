Crimes reported for Oct. 22, 2020
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1600 block East Norberry Street
ASSAULT: 1800 block West Avenue J-12
ASSAULT: 200 block East Avenue J-12
ASSAULT: 2300 block East Lightcap Street
ASSAULT: 2500 block West Avenue H
ASSAULT: 3100 block Garnet Lane
ASSAULT: 3500 block Copperstown
ASSAULT: 43400 block 16th Street West
ASSAULT: 43800 block David Street
ASSAULT: 43900 block Normandy Avenue
ASSAULT: 44000 block 15th Street West
ASSAULT: 45200 block Calico Street
ASSAULT: 6100 block Spice Street
ASSAULT: Cedar Avenue and Lancaster Boulevard
BURGLARY: 20th Street East and Avenue J
BURGLARY: 800 block West Lancaster Boulevard
ROBBERY: 1100 block West Avenue I
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2300 block Double Play Way
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 42000 block Third Street East
THEFT: 1000 block West Avenue H
VEHICLE THEFT: 6100 block Spice Street
LEONA VALLEY
ASSAULT: 38800 block Bouquet Canyon Road
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 36900 block Serendipity Way
ASSAULT: 38700 block 15th Street East
ASSAULT: 4800 block Mountain View Drive
BURGLARY: 2100 block Moonflower Court
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 36900 block Spanish Broom Drive
