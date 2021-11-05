Crimes reported for Oct. 21, 2021
LAKE HUGHES
ASSAULT: 14800 block Sandy Ridge Road
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1600 block West Avenue J
ASSAULT: 43900 block Division Street
ASSAULT: 44600 block Date Avenue
ASSAULT: 700 block West Milling Street
BURGLARY: 5600 block West Avenue A
ROBBERY: Fourth Street East and Avenue H-11
THEFT: 5700 block West Columbia Way (Avenue M)
THEFT: Avenue I and Division Street
PALMDALE
ARSON: 37400 block 70th Street East
ARSON: 38600 block Fifth Street East
ASSAULT: 38500 block 11th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 39300 block Fifth Street West
THEFT: 37100 block 47th Street East
