Crimes reported for Oct. 21, 2021

LAKE HUGHES

ASSAULT: 14800 block Sandy Ridge Road

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1600 block West Avenue J

ASSAULT: 43900 block Division Street

ASSAULT: 44600 block Date Avenue

ASSAULT: 700 block West Milling Street

BURGLARY: 5600 block West Avenue A

ROBBERY: Fourth Street East and Avenue H-11

THEFT: 5700 block West Columbia Way (Avenue M)

THEFT: Avenue I and Division Street

PALMDALE

ARSON: 37400 block 70th Street East

ARSON: 38600 block Fifth Street East

ASSAULT: 38500 block 11th Street East

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 39300 block Fifth Street West

THEFT: 37100 block 47th Street East

