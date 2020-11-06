Crime map, Nov. 6, 2020

Crimes reported for Oct. 21, 2020

LAKE LOS ANGELES

VEHICLE THEFT: 39400 block 163rd Street East

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 100 block West Newgrove Avenue

ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Avenue K

ASSAULT: 1100 block West Ivesbrook

ASSAULT: 1800 block East Avenue J

ASSAULT: 43300 block Gadsden Avenue

ASSAULT: 44700 block Overland Avenue

BURGLARY: 44000 block Beech Avenue

ROBBERY: 900 block West Lancaster Boulevard

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1100 block West Ivesbrook

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 3100 block Trousdale Drive

VEHICLE THEFT: 43500 block 17th Street West

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 2200 block Moonflower Court

ASSAULT: 3200 block East Avenue R

ASSAULT: 37500 block Birch Tree Lane

ASSAULT: 38100 block Fifth Street East

ASSAULT: 4600 block East Avenue S

ASSAULT: Fifth Street East and Avenue Q-1

BURGLARY: 38000 block 11th Street East

THEFT: 500 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

VEHICLE THEFT: 3500 block Desert Oak Drive

VEHICLE THEFT: 37500 block Arbor Lane

