Crimes reported for Oct. 21, 2020
LAKE LOS ANGELES
VEHICLE THEFT: 39400 block 163rd Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 100 block West Newgrove Avenue
ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Avenue K
ASSAULT: 1100 block West Ivesbrook
ASSAULT: 1800 block East Avenue J
ASSAULT: 43300 block Gadsden Avenue
ASSAULT: 44700 block Overland Avenue
BURGLARY: 44000 block Beech Avenue
ROBBERY: 900 block West Lancaster Boulevard
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1100 block West Ivesbrook
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 3100 block Trousdale Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 43500 block 17th Street West
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 2200 block Moonflower Court
ASSAULT: 3200 block East Avenue R
ASSAULT: 37500 block Birch Tree Lane
ASSAULT: 38100 block Fifth Street East
ASSAULT: 4600 block East Avenue S
ASSAULT: Fifth Street East and Avenue Q-1
BURGLARY: 38000 block 11th Street East
THEFT: 500 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
VEHICLE THEFT: 3500 block Desert Oak Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 37500 block Arbor Lane
