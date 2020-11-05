Crimes reported for Oct. 20, 2020
LANCASTER
ARSON: 45700 block Fig Avenue
ASSAULT: 43100 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 433500 block Sahuayo Street
ASSAULT: 43600 block Foxton Avenue
ASSAULT: 44100 block Engle Way
THEFT: 44200 block 20th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 44500 block 10th Street West
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 15200 block East Avenue Q-7
ASSAULT: 300 block Rainbow Terrace
ASSAULT: 37400 block Morning Circle
HOMICIDE: 1700 block East Avenue Q-14
HOMICIDE: 40600 block 11th Street West
THEFT: 1200 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 2200 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 37200 block 47th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue S
VEHICLE THEFT: 38500 block 32nd Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 5300 block Meredith Avenue
