Crime map, Nov. 5, 2020

Crimes reported for Oct. 20, 2020

LANCASTER

ARSON: 45700 block Fig Avenue

ASSAULT: 43100 block Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: 433500 block Sahuayo Street

ASSAULT: 43600 block Foxton Avenue

ASSAULT: 44100 block Engle Way

THEFT: 44200 block 20th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 44500 block 10th Street West

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 15200 block East Avenue Q-7

ASSAULT: 300 block Rainbow Terrace

ASSAULT: 37400 block Morning Circle

HOMICIDE: 1700 block East Avenue Q-14

HOMICIDE: 40600 block 11th Street West

THEFT: 1200 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 2200 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 37200 block 47th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue S

VEHICLE THEFT: 38500 block 32nd Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 5300 block Meredith Avenue

