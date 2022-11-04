Crimes reported for Oct. 19, 2022
GREEN VALLEY
ASSAULT: 38700 block San Francisquito Canyon Road
LAKE LOS ANGELES
BURGLARY: 17100 block Valeport Avenue
LANCASTER
ARSON: 44400 block Valley Central Way
ASSAULT: 3100 block West Avenue K
ASSAULT: 43200 block 16th Street West
ROBBERY: 1700 block East Avenue J
ROBBERY: 43700 block Lena Court
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 600 block West Avenue L
THEFT: 1000 block West Avenue K
THEFT: 43000 block 20th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 1800 block West Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 4100 block West Avenue L
LITTLEROCK
BURGLARY: 35600 block 87th Street East
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Avenue Q-10
ASSAULT: 36500 block Sunny Lane
BURGLARY: 38000 block 27th Street East
THEFT: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 3100 block Rancho Vista Boulevard
THEFT: 37100 block Marye Margo Drive
THEFT: 38700 block Lemsford Avenue
THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 38000 block Valberg Street
VEHICLE THEFT: Fifth Street East and Avenue Q-4
