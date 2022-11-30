Crimes reported for Nov. 14, 2022
LAKE LOS ANGELES
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Crimes reported for Nov. 14, 2022
LAKE LOS ANGELES
BURGLARY: 39800 block 174th Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 2100 block Edam Street
ASSAULT: 2300 block Cypress Street
ASSAULT: 43300 block 16th Street West
ASSAULT: 43800 block 17th Street East
BURGLARY: 43400 block Gadsden Avenue
BURGLARY: 44400 block 10th Street West
BURGLARY: 44700 block Gadsden Avenue
ROBBERY: 800 block West Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 1000 block Glenn Court
VEHICLE THEFT: 22nd Street East and Avenue K
VEHICLE THEFT: 43500 block 17th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 44200 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 44600 block Fern Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 500 block West Avenue J-5
VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block West Avenue K
LITTLEROCK
VEHICLE THEFT: 9800 block East Avenue S-2
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1200 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 1700 block East Avenue Q-14
ASSAULT: 2200 block East Avenue Q-4
ASSAULT: 39900 block 10th Street West
BURGLARY: 2500 block East Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 300 block West Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 36300 block 43rd Street East
THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 2300 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 40th Street East and Avenue R-8
VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block East Avenue S
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue S
VEHICLE THEFT: 38200 block 47th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 38500 block Lilacview Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 39900 block 10th Street West
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 42400 block 43rd Street West
ASSAULT: 6700 block West Avenue L-10
THEFT: 42400 block 43rd Street West
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.