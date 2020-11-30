Crime map, Nov. 30, 2020

Crimes reported for Nov. 14, 2020

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 44600 block 21st Street West

ASSAULT: 600 block East Ivesbrook Street

ASSAULT: 600 block West Avenue I

ASSAULT: 800 block East Avenue I

RAPE: 44700 block Calston Avenue

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44200 block Soft Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 600 block West Avenue H-13

LITTLEROCK

THEFT: 10500 block East Avenue S-10

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 38600 block Annette Avenue

ASSAULT: 700 block East Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 900 block East Avenue Q-14

HOMICIDE: 38000 block 11th Street East

ROBBERY: 47th Street East and Pearblossom Highway

THEFT: 400 block East Palmdale Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 15th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 38000 block Florac Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 38600 block Angels Trumpet Court

VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue Q and Sierra Highway

