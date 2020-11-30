Crimes reported for Nov. 14, 2020
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 44600 block 21st Street West
ASSAULT: 600 block East Ivesbrook Street
ASSAULT: 600 block West Avenue I
ASSAULT: 800 block East Avenue I
RAPE: 44700 block Calston Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44200 block Soft Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 600 block West Avenue H-13
LITTLEROCK
THEFT: 10500 block East Avenue S-10
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 38600 block Annette Avenue
ASSAULT: 700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 900 block East Avenue Q-14
HOMICIDE: 38000 block 11th Street East
ROBBERY: 47th Street East and Pearblossom Highway
THEFT: 400 block East Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 15th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 38000 block Florac Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 38600 block Angels Trumpet Court
VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue Q and Sierra Highway
