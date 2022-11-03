Crimes reported for Oct. 18, 2022
LAKE LOS ANGELES
THEFT: 16900 block East Avenue O
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Jackman Street
ASSAULT: 3300 block West Avenue K
ASSAULT: 43800 block Glenraven Road
ASSAULT: 44300 block 23rd Street West
ASSAULT: 700 block West Avenue J
BURGLARY: 3500 block Emerald Lane
ROBBERY: 26th Street East and Lancaster Boulevard
ROBBERY: 44900 block Third Street East
THEFT: 42000 block 67th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 2100 block East Avenue J-8
VEHICLE THEFT: 43100 block Venture Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 44800 block Sierra Highway
PALMDALE
ARSON: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 36500 block Sunny Lane
ASSAULT: 37400 block 70th Street East
ASSAULT: 37500 block Stonegate Lane
ASSAULT: 37900 block 27th Street East
ASSAULT: 6100 block Meredith Avenue
THEFT: 2700 block Tumbleweed Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 3200 block Shale Road
VEHICLE THEFT: 37200 block Sheffield Drive
