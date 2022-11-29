Crimes reported for Nov. 12-13, 2022
ACTON
BURGLARY: 33300 block Santiago Road
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Avenue L
ASSAULT: 2700 block West Avenue L
ASSAULT: 43500 block 17th Street West
ASSAULT: 43700 block Beech Avenue
ASSAULT: 44000 block Elm Avenue
ASSAULT: 44100 block Second Street East
ASSAULT: 45200 block 32nd Street West
ASSAULT: 45400 block Third Street East
ASSAULT: Columbia Way (Avenue M) and Valley Line Road
ASSAULT: Elm Avenue and Lancaster Boulevard
BURGLARY: 45000 block Redwood Avenue
BURGLARY: 700 block East Avenue J
ROBBERY: 1800 block West Avenue I
ROBBERY: 43500 block 20th Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 42400 block Marsuerite Way
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43500 block Gadsden Avenue
THEFT: 16900 block East Avenue O
THEFT: 45900 block 70th Street East
THEFT: 4700 block West Avenue J-4
VEHICLE THEFT: 4300 block West Avenue A
VEHICLE THEFT: 43500 block 17th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 44000 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 44500 block 15th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 500 block West Jackman Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 5600 block West Avenue A
LEONA VALLEY
ASSAULT: 7200 block Elizabeth Lake Road
ASSAULT: 9600 block Lost Valley Ranch Road
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 38300 block 11th Street East
ASSAULT: 40000 block Costa Court
ASSAULT: Fifth Street East and Frontage Road
ROBBERY: 38200 block 10th Street East
ROBBERY: 4000 block Claret Court
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 500 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 37700 block 55th Street East
THEFT: 38500 block Sixth Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 1600 block East Avenue R
VEHICLE THEFT: 38200 block 47th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 38200 block Delacour Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West
