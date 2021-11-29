Crime map, Nov. 29, 2021

Crimes reported for Nov. 13, 2021

ACTON

THEFT: 31800 block Crown Valley Road

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1300 block West Avenue L-4

ASSAULT: 1400 block Indian Sage Road

ASSAULT: 1600 block West Avenue J

ASSAULT: 44200 block Cedar Avenue

BURGLARY: 42700 block 10th Street West

BURGLARY: 43400 block 17th Street West

HOMICIDE: 44000 block Andale Avenue

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1300 block West Avenue H-14

THEFT: 45100 block 60th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 1000 block East Avenue J

VEHICLE THEFT: 43800 block 90th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 44700 block Cedar Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 44700 block Division Street

VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue L-12 and Sierra Highway

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 36500 block Harold First Street

ASSAULT: 38300 block Armstrong Drive

ASSAULT: 40100 block 10th Street West

ASSAULT: 4400 block East Avenue R

THEFT: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East

THEFT: 38400 block Fifth Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 600 block West Avenue O

VEHICLE THEFT: 90th Street East and Avenue Q

QUARTZ HILL

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 41900 block 50th Street West

