Crimes reported for Nov. 13, 2021
ACTON
THEFT: 31800 block Crown Valley Road
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1300 block West Avenue L-4
ASSAULT: 1400 block Indian Sage Road
ASSAULT: 1600 block West Avenue J
ASSAULT: 44200 block Cedar Avenue
BURGLARY: 42700 block 10th Street West
BURGLARY: 43400 block 17th Street West
HOMICIDE: 44000 block Andale Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1300 block West Avenue H-14
THEFT: 45100 block 60th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 1000 block East Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 43800 block 90th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 44700 block Cedar Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 44700 block Division Street
VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue L-12 and Sierra Highway
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 36500 block Harold First Street
ASSAULT: 38300 block Armstrong Drive
ASSAULT: 40100 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: 4400 block East Avenue R
THEFT: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 38400 block Fifth Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 600 block West Avenue O
VEHICLE THEFT: 90th Street East and Avenue Q
QUARTZ HILL
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 41900 block 50th Street West
