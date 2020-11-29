Crime map, Nov. 29, 2020

Crimes reported for Nov. 13, 2020

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 2200 block West Avenue J-4

ASSAULT: 43100 block Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: 44200 block 20th Street West

ASSAULT: 44800 block Cedar Avenue

ASSAULT: 45000 block Spearman Avenue

ASSAULT: 45400 block Corkwood Avenue

BURGLARY: 44800 block fern Avenue

THEFT: 43000 block 10th Street West

THEFT: 44400 block Beech Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 42000 block Sierra Highway

VEHICLE THEFT: 43400 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 44800 block 16th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 45400 block 28th Street East

NEENACH

THEFT: 23500 block West Avenue D

PALMDALE

BURGLARY: 1800 block East Avenue S-4

BURGLARY: 400 block Fairway Drive

THEFT: Avenue S and Geiger Avenue

