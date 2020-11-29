Crimes reported for Nov. 13, 2020
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 2200 block West Avenue J-4
ASSAULT: 43100 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 44200 block 20th Street West
ASSAULT: 44800 block Cedar Avenue
ASSAULT: 45000 block Spearman Avenue
ASSAULT: 45400 block Corkwood Avenue
BURGLARY: 44800 block fern Avenue
THEFT: 43000 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 44400 block Beech Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 42000 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 43400 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 44800 block 16th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 45400 block 28th Street East
NEENACH
THEFT: 23500 block West Avenue D
PALMDALE
BURGLARY: 1800 block East Avenue S-4
BURGLARY: 400 block Fairway Drive
THEFT: Avenue S and Geiger Avenue
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.