Crimes reported for Nov. 12, 2020
LAKE LOS ANGELES
THEFT: 16900 block East Avenue O
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 42900 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 44700 block Date Avenue
ASSAULT: 45000 block Sancroft Avenue
BURGLARY: 400 block West Avenue K
THEFT: 43200 block 16th Street West
THEFT: 44700 block Valley Central Way
THEFT: 700 block West Avenue K
VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block Langhorn Street
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 2500 block Olive Drive
ASSAULT: 400 block West Park Drive
ASSAULT: 5400 block Lilac Drive
ASSAULT: 5900 block East Avenue T-2
BURGLARY: 3600 block East Avenue P
BURGLARY: 38600 block Lemsford Avenue
RAPE: 38600 block Medical Center Drive
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38300 block La Loma Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 40300 block Encato Place
THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 1300 block East Avenue R-2
