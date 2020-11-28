Crime map, Nov. 28, 2020

Crimes reported for Nov. 12, 2020

LAKE LOS ANGELES

THEFT: 16900 block East Avenue O

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 42900 block Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: 44700 block Date Avenue

ASSAULT: 45000 block Sancroft Avenue

BURGLARY: 400 block West Avenue K

THEFT: 43200 block 16th Street West

THEFT: 44700 block Valley Central Way

THEFT: 700 block West Avenue K

VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block Langhorn Street

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 2500 block Olive Drive

ASSAULT: 400 block West Park Drive

ASSAULT: 5400 block Lilac Drive

ASSAULT: 5900 block East Avenue T-2

BURGLARY: 3600 block East Avenue P

BURGLARY: 38600 block Lemsford Avenue

RAPE: 38600 block Medical Center Drive

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38300 block La Loma Avenue

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 40300 block Encato Place

THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 1300 block East Avenue R-2

