Crime map, Nov. 27, 2021

Crimes reported for Nov. 11, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1800 block Marion Avenue

ASSAULT: 44000 block Beech Avenue

ASSAULT: 44200 block Kingtree Avenue

ASSAULT: 44200 block Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: 44600 block 12th Street West

ROBBERY: 43800 block 44th Street West

THEFT: 1600 block West Avenue J

THEFT: 1800 block West Avenue K

THEFT: 2100 block Spice Street

THEFT: 41600 block Laidlaw Lane

THEFT: Avenue I and Thornwood Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue J-8

VEHICLE THEFT: 2300 block West Avenue I

VEHICLE THEFT: 4200 block West Avenue L

VEHICLE THEFT: 44000 block Beech Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 44200 block 20th Street East

LITTLEROCK

THEFT: 8700 block Pearblossom Highway

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 2600 block Summer Lilac Drive

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 3000 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 37100 block 47th Street East

THEFT: 37500 block Gilworth Avenue

THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East

THEFT: 40000 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue R

