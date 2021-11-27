Crimes reported for Nov. 11, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1800 block Marion Avenue
ASSAULT: 44000 block Beech Avenue
ASSAULT: 44200 block Kingtree Avenue
ASSAULT: 44200 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 44600 block 12th Street West
ROBBERY: 43800 block 44th Street West
THEFT: 1600 block West Avenue J
THEFT: 1800 block West Avenue K
THEFT: 2100 block Spice Street
THEFT: 41600 block Laidlaw Lane
THEFT: Avenue I and Thornwood Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue J-8
VEHICLE THEFT: 2300 block West Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 4200 block West Avenue L
VEHICLE THEFT: 44000 block Beech Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 44200 block 20th Street East
LITTLEROCK
THEFT: 8700 block Pearblossom Highway
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 2600 block Summer Lilac Drive
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 3000 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 37100 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 37500 block Gilworth Avenue
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 40000 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue R
