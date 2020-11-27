Crimes reported for Nov. 11, 2020
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 17700 block Valeport Avenue
LANCASTER
ARSON: 44600 block Trevor Avenue
ASSAULT: 20th Street East and Avenue J
ASSAULT: 44000 block Elm Avenue
ASSAULT: 44800 block Rock Island Drive
ASSAULT: 700 block West Avenue L
ASSAULT: 700 block West Jackman Street
BURGLARY: 44800 block Beech Avenue
BURGLARY: 44800 block Fern Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 42900 block Cinema Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43500 block Kirkland Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43500 block Kirkland Avenue
THEFT: 15th Street West and Avenue J-2
VEHICLE THEFT: 43500 block Kirkland Avenue
NEENACH
VEHICLE THEFT: 22800 block Avenue D
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 3200 block East Avenue R-12
ASSAULT: 3600 block Fair Green Lane
ASSAULT: 38300 block Sixth Street East
ASSAULT: 4100 block East Avenue R
ASSAULT: 700 block East Avenue Q
BURGLARY: 200 block Roadwrunner Drive
BURGLARY: 3600 block Mountain Shadows Court
BURGLARY: 37200 block Bunker Court
RAPE: 4300 block Club Vista Drive
ROBBERY: 800 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 39000 block Clock Tower Plaza Drive
THEFT: 39200 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 1800 block East Avenue Q
VEHICLE THEFT: 37600 block Giavon Street
