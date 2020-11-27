Crime map, Nov. 27, 2020

Crimes reported for Nov. 11, 2020

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ASSAULT: 17700 block Valeport Avenue

LANCASTER

ARSON: 44600 block Trevor Avenue

ASSAULT: 20th Street East and Avenue J

ASSAULT: 44000 block Elm Avenue

ASSAULT: 44800 block Rock Island Drive

ASSAULT: 700 block West Avenue L

ASSAULT: 700 block West Jackman Street

BURGLARY: 44800 block Beech Avenue

BURGLARY: 44800 block Fern Avenue

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 42900 block Cinema Avenue

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43500 block Kirkland Avenue

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43500 block Kirkland Avenue

THEFT: 15th Street West and Avenue J-2

VEHICLE THEFT: 43500 block Kirkland Avenue

NEENACH

VEHICLE THEFT: 22800 block Avenue D

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 3200 block East Avenue R-12

ASSAULT: 3600 block Fair Green Lane

ASSAULT: 38300 block Sixth Street East

ASSAULT: 4100 block East Avenue R

ASSAULT: 700 block East Avenue Q

BURGLARY: 200 block Roadwrunner Drive

BURGLARY: 3600 block Mountain Shadows Court

BURGLARY: 37200 block Bunker Court

RAPE: 4300 block Club Vista Drive

ROBBERY: 800 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 39000 block Clock Tower Plaza Drive

THEFT: 39200 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 1800 block East Avenue Q

VEHICLE THEFT: 37600 block Giavon Street

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.