Crimes reported for Nov. 10-11, 2022
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 39100 block 169th Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 2000 block Brennan Court
ASSAULT: 3100 block Topaz Lane
ASSAULT: 400 block East Avenue H-11
ASSAULT: 41500 block 45th Street West
ASSAULT: 43200 block 80th Street West
ASSAULT: 43500 block Gadsden Avenue
ASSAULT: 43500 block Jennifer Lane
ASSAULT: 43800 block Moccasin Place
ASSAULT: 44400 block 12th Street West
ASSAULT: 45000 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: 45300 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: 46100 block Seventh Street East
ASSAULT: 500 block West Ivesbrook Street
ASSAULT: 6100 block West Avenue J-8
ASSAULT: 800 block West Avenue L
ROBBERY: 700 block Woodgate Street
THEFT: 2100 block West Avenue J-12
THEFT: 43000 block 30th Street East
THEFT: 44200 block 20th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 10th Street West and Avenue K
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block West Pillsbury Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 2000 block East Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 2500 block West Avenue K
VEHICLE THEFT: 43200 block 16th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 45600 block Barham Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 800 block West Avenue L
LITTLEROCK
THEFT: 12200 block Pearblossom Highway
LLANO
VEHICLE THEFT: 233rd Street East and Pearblossom Highway
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 3000 block East Avenue R-4
ROBBERY: 37100 block 47th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37400 block Larchwood Avenue
THEFT: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 3000 block Rancho Vista Boulevard
THEFT: 37100 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 37500 block Oak Hill Street
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 38200 block Gunton Drive
THEFT: 38400 block Fifth Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 37800 block Fifth Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 38700 block 20th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: Fifth Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
