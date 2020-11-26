Crime map, Nov. 26, 2020

Crimes reported for Nov. 10, 2020

AGUA DULCE

VEHICLE THEFT: 12600 block Sierra Highway

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1100 block West Avenue K

ASSAULT: 4100 block East Avenue I

ASSAULT: 45000 block 10th Street West

BURGLARY: 1200 block East Avenue I

ROBBERY: 1300 block West Avenue K

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2300 block West Avenue J-8

THEFT: 42900 block 15th Street West

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue R

ASSAULT: 1200 block East Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 1300 block Garnet Avenue

ASSAULT: 3100 block East Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 35th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 38200 block 13th Street East

BURGLARY: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard

BURGLARY: 39500 block 10th Street West

THEFT: 1700 block West Avenue O-12

VEHICLE THEFT: 100 block East Avenue R-2

VEHICLE THEFT: 36900 block Spanish Broom Drive

