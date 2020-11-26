Crimes reported for Nov. 10, 2020
AGUA DULCE
VEHICLE THEFT: 12600 block Sierra Highway
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1100 block West Avenue K
ASSAULT: 4100 block East Avenue I
ASSAULT: 45000 block 10th Street West
BURGLARY: 1200 block East Avenue I
ROBBERY: 1300 block West Avenue K
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2300 block West Avenue J-8
THEFT: 42900 block 15th Street West
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue R
ASSAULT: 1200 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 1300 block Garnet Avenue
ASSAULT: 3100 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 35th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 38200 block 13th Street East
BURGLARY: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 39500 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 1700 block West Avenue O-12
VEHICLE THEFT: 100 block East Avenue R-2
VEHICLE THEFT: 36900 block Spanish Broom Drive
