Crimes reported for Nov. 9, 2022
LANCASTER
ARSON: 3100 block East Avenue H-4
ASSAULT: 1300 block Herzel Avenue
ASSAULT: 1700 block West Avenue K
ASSAULT: 43600 block Stanridge Avenue
ASSAULT: 45400 block Third Street East
ASSAULT: 45700 block Parkview Lane
BURGLARY: 4100 block West Avenue L
BURGLARY: 42100 block 23rd Street West
BURGLARY: 43700 block Sierra Highway
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1200 block Boyden Avenue
THEFT: 1200 block Commerce Center Drive
THEFT: 44400 block Hanstead Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 1600 block East Avenue J-12
LITTLEROCK
VEHICLE THEFT: 37700 block 92nd Street East
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 2500 block East Avenue S
ASSAULT: 38200 block 12th Street East
ASSAULT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 500 block East Avenue Q-5
ASSAULT: Avenue S and Casa Verde Avenue
THEFT: 2800 block Sandstone Court
THEFT: 38000 block Fifth Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 38000 block Fifth Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 40000 block 10th Street West
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 5600 block West Avenue L-8
ROBBERY: 5000 block West Avenue L-8
