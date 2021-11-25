Crime map, Nov. 25, 2021

Crimes reported for Nov. 9, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 100 block East Avenue J

ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue J

ASSAULT: 1700 block Trudgeon Avenue

ASSAULT: 43200 block 18th Street West

ASSAULT: 45100 block Trevor Avenue

BURGLARY: 3700 block West Avenue J-12

BURGLARY: 44800 block Laszlo Street

ROBBERY: 100 block West Avenue K

VEHICLE THEFT: 43200 block Gadsden Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 800 block West Jackman Street

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 38200 block 11th Street East

ASSAULT: 38300 block 30th Street East

ROBBERY: 40100 block 10th Street West

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37100 block Springfield Street

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38300 block 30th Street East

THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 200 block East Avenue S

THEFT: 37200 block 47th Street East

THEFT: 38900 block Carolside Drive

VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue S

VEHICLE THEFT: 37700 block Scomar Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 38400 block Fifth Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 38600 block 21st Street East

