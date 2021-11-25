Crimes reported for Nov. 9, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 100 block East Avenue J
ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue J
ASSAULT: 1700 block Trudgeon Avenue
ASSAULT: 43200 block 18th Street West
ASSAULT: 45100 block Trevor Avenue
BURGLARY: 3700 block West Avenue J-12
BURGLARY: 44800 block Laszlo Street
ROBBERY: 100 block West Avenue K
VEHICLE THEFT: 43200 block Gadsden Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 800 block West Jackman Street
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 38200 block 11th Street East
ASSAULT: 38300 block 30th Street East
ROBBERY: 40100 block 10th Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37100 block Springfield Street
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38300 block 30th Street East
THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 200 block East Avenue S
THEFT: 37200 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 38900 block Carolside Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue S
VEHICLE THEFT: 37700 block Scomar Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 38400 block Fifth Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 38600 block 21st Street East
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.