Crimes reported for Nov. 7-8, 2022
ACTON
BURGLARY: 33300 block Santiago Road
LAKE LOS ANGELES
VEHICLE THEFT: 38700 block 156th Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 21st Street West and Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: 3200 block East Avenue J-8
ASSAULT: 43500 block 17th Street West
ASSAULT: 44100 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 44200 block Date Avenue
ASSAULT: 4500 block West Avenue J-5
ASSAULT: 4600 block Juniper Court
BURGLARY: 44200 block Benald Street
RAPE: 700 block West Avenue K
ROBBERY: 100 block East Avenue K
ROBBERY: 40th Street West and Avenue F
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 100 block West Avenue I
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1600 block West Avenue K
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43800 block Third Street East
THEFT: 13th Street East and Avenue H
THEFT: 44000 block 15th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 25th Street East and Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 2800 block West Milling Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 43100 block Venture Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block West Avenue K
VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue J and Division Street
LITTLEROCK
ARSON: 10100 block East Avenue S-14
ASSAULT: 8800 block East Avenue T-4
THEFT: 7700 block Pearblossom Highway
PALMDALE
ARSON: 5300 block Sunburst Drive
ASSAULT: 30th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 33600 block Larkin Avenue
ASSAULT: 36400 block 40th Street East
ASSAULT: 36500 block 25th Street East
ASSAULT: 37000 block 29th Place East
ASSAULT: 37700 block Cardiff Street
ASSAULT: 38200 block Sierra Grande Avenue
ASSAULT: 38600 block Larkin Avenue
ASSAULT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 50th Street East and Avenue R-2
ASSAULT: 6300 block Trapani Avenue
BURGLARY: 38500 block 11th Street East
THEFT: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 39500 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 39900 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 2400 block West Avenue P-12
QUARTZ HILL
VEHICLE THEFT: 5600 block West Avenue L-1
