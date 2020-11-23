Crime map, Nov. 23, 2020

Crimes reported for Nov. 7, 2020

ACTON

THEFT: 33400 block Crown Valley Road

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ASSAULT: 16400 block Mackennas Gold Avenue

BURGLARY: 17100 block East Avenue O

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 43800 block 15th Street West

ASSAULT: Avenue H and Challenger Way

BURGLARY: 2600 block West Milling Street

ROBBERY: 44100 block Sierra Highway

THEFT: 2300 block Rosewood Avenue

THEFT: 3000 block Holline Court

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 38100 block 25th Street East

ASSAULT: 38600 block 11th Street East

ASSAULT: 700 block East Avenue Q

BURGLARY: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard

BURGLARY: 37600 block Enterprise Drive

BURGLARY: 5200 block East Avenue R-11

ROBBERY: 40100 block 10th Street West

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37200 block 47th Street East

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 39100 block 11th Street West

THEFT: 36700 block Clearwood Court

THEFT: 37300 block Cambridge Lane

THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East

THEFT: 38100 block Lido Drive

THEFT: 38400 block 10th Place East

THEFT: 4600 block Claret Court

