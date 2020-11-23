Crimes reported for Nov. 7, 2020
ACTON
THEFT: 33400 block Crown Valley Road
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 16400 block Mackennas Gold Avenue
BURGLARY: 17100 block East Avenue O
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 43800 block 15th Street West
ASSAULT: Avenue H and Challenger Way
BURGLARY: 2600 block West Milling Street
ROBBERY: 44100 block Sierra Highway
THEFT: 2300 block Rosewood Avenue
THEFT: 3000 block Holline Court
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 38100 block 25th Street East
ASSAULT: 38600 block 11th Street East
ASSAULT: 700 block East Avenue Q
BURGLARY: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 37600 block Enterprise Drive
BURGLARY: 5200 block East Avenue R-11
ROBBERY: 40100 block 10th Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37200 block 47th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 39100 block 11th Street West
THEFT: 36700 block Clearwood Court
THEFT: 37300 block Cambridge Lane
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 38100 block Lido Drive
THEFT: 38400 block 10th Place East
THEFT: 4600 block Claret Court
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.