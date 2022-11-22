Crimes reported for Nov. 5-6, 2022
AGUA DULCE
VEHICLE THEFT: 11700 block Davenport Road
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue J-5
ASSAULT: 1000 block East Kildare Avenue
ASSAULT: 1200 block Meadow Circle
ASSAULT: 1200 block West Avenue J-11
ASSAULT: 13th Street West and Avenue I
ASSAULT: 3500 block Cooperstown Avenue
ASSAULT: 44100 block Second Street East
ASSAULT: 44200 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 44300 block Foxton Avenue
ASSAULT: 44800 block Elm Avenue
ASSAULT: 44900 block Benald Street
ASSAULT: 45800 block Challenger Way
ASSAULT: 500 block West Avenue J-9
BURGLARY: 1100 block West Avenue I
BURGLARY: 1500 block East Lancaster Boulevard
BURGLARY: 1900 block West Avenue L
BURGLARY: 2100 block West Avenue J-12
HOMICIDE: 44400 block Watford Avenue
ROBBERY: Division Street and Lancaster Boulevard
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1200 block Regent Street
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44600 block Driftwood Street
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: Elm Avenue and Lancaster Boulevard
THEFT: 1000 block East Avenue J-7
THEFT: 3700 block West Avenue K-10
THEFT: 44600 block Lowtree Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 1700 block West Avenue H-5
VEHICLE THEFT: 2500 block West Avenue K-14
VEHICLE THEFT: 2600 block West Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 42600 block Sixth Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 45200 block Sierra Highway
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 7700 block East Avenue U
LLANO
VEHICLE THEFT: 175th Street East and Avenue T
NEENACH
VEHICLE THEFT: 50200 block Three Points Road
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 2500 block Yarrow Court
ASSAULT: 38100 block Fifth Street East
ASSAULT: 38300 block Rosemarie Street
ASSAULT: 38700 block 20th Street East
ASSAULT: 39900 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: 700 block East Avenue Q
ASSAULT: 900 block East Avenue Q-12
BURGLARY: 3800 block East Avenue S-12
BURGLARY: 38400 block 20th Street East
ROBBERY: 2800 block East Avenue Q-3
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38400 block Fifth Street West
THEFT: 2800 block East Avenue R
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 39600 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 38700 block 11th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 38900 block 10th Street East
QUARTZ HILL
ROBBERY: 42100 block 50th Street West
