Crime map, Nov. 21, 2021

Crimes reported for Nov. 5, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1500 block West Columbia Way (Avenue M)

ASSAULT: 2500 block East Avenue I

ASSAULT: 25th Street West and Avenue J

ASSAULT: Avenue G and Challenger Way

ASSAULT: Fifth Street East and Avenue F-4

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1600 block West Avenue K-8

THEFT: 1600 block West Lancaster Boulevard

THEFT: 43500 block 13th Street West

THEFT: 5600 block West Avenue L-6

VEHICLE THEFT: 3100 block West Avenue K-4

VEHICLE THEFT: 42100 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 43600 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 43600 block Park Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 44600 block Overland Avenue

LITTLEROCK

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 7700 block Rushlight Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 7700 block Rushlight Avenue

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 10th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 3800 block East Palmdale Boulevard

BURGLARY: 38000 block Division Street

BURGLARY: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard

BURGLARY: 900 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 39300 block Chantilly Lane

THEFT: 39300 block Kennedy Drive

VEHICLE THEFT : 400 block East Avenue R-5

QUARTZ HILL

ASSAULT: 41400 block 51st Street West

