Crimes reported for Nov. 5, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1500 block West Columbia Way (Avenue M)
ASSAULT: 2500 block East Avenue I
ASSAULT: 25th Street West and Avenue J
ASSAULT: Avenue G and Challenger Way
ASSAULT: Fifth Street East and Avenue F-4
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1600 block West Avenue K-8
THEFT: 1600 block West Lancaster Boulevard
THEFT: 43500 block 13th Street West
THEFT: 5600 block West Avenue L-6
VEHICLE THEFT: 3100 block West Avenue K-4
VEHICLE THEFT: 42100 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 43600 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 43600 block Park Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 44600 block Overland Avenue
LITTLEROCK
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 7700 block Rushlight Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 7700 block Rushlight Avenue
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 10th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 3800 block East Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 38000 block Division Street
BURGLARY: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 900 block East Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 900 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 39300 block Chantilly Lane
THEFT: 39300 block Kennedy Drive
VEHICLE THEFT : 400 block East Avenue R-5
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 41400 block 51st Street West
