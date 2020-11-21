Crime map, Nov. 21, 2020

Crimes reported for Nov. 5, 2020

LAKE LOS ANGELES

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 195th Street East and Avenue O

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 43000 block 41st Street West

ASSAULT: 43200 block 16th Street West

ASSAULT: 43500 block Gadsden Avenue

ASSAULT: 45000 block 10th Street West

ASSAULT: Avenue K and Stancliff Avenue

BURGLARY: 44900 block Kingtree Avenue

HOMICIDE: 44900 block Trevor Avenue

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 3100 block Trousdale Drive

VEHICLE THEFT: 46400 block 70th Street East

LITTLEROCK

THEFT: 7700 block Pearblossom Highway

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 37700 block Medea Court

ASSAULT: 38700 block Puerta Avenue

ASSAULT: 38900 block Mesquite Road

ASSAULT: 39400 block 10th Street West

ASSAULT: 39500 block 11th Street West

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37800 block Tierra Subida Avenue

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 39400 block Trade Center Drive

THEFT: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 40100 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 37200 block 55th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 37900 block Cabana Place

VEHICLE THEFT: 38700 block 11th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 38700 block 36th Street East

