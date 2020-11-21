Crimes reported for Nov. 5, 2020
LAKE LOS ANGELES
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 195th Street East and Avenue O
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 43000 block 41st Street West
ASSAULT: 43200 block 16th Street West
ASSAULT: 43500 block Gadsden Avenue
ASSAULT: 45000 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: Avenue K and Stancliff Avenue
BURGLARY: 44900 block Kingtree Avenue
HOMICIDE: 44900 block Trevor Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 3100 block Trousdale Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 46400 block 70th Street East
LITTLEROCK
THEFT: 7700 block Pearblossom Highway
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 37700 block Medea Court
ASSAULT: 38700 block Puerta Avenue
ASSAULT: 38900 block Mesquite Road
ASSAULT: 39400 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: 39500 block 11th Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37800 block Tierra Subida Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 39400 block Trade Center Drive
THEFT: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 40100 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 37200 block 55th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 37900 block Cabana Place
VEHICLE THEFT: 38700 block 11th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 38700 block 36th Street East
