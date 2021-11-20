Crime map, Nov. 20, 2021

Crimes reported for Nov. 4, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 48300 block 20th Street West

ASSAULT: 700 block East Avenue H-14

BURGLARY: 44100 block Sundew Way

BURGLARY: 4500 block 23rd Street West

ROBBERY: 10th Street West and Avenue J

VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block East Avenue J

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1100 block East Avenue Q-4

ASSAULT: 2500 block Olive Drive

ASSAULT: 38100 block Versaille Street

BURGLARY: 37600 block 57th Street East

ROBBERY: 200 block East Avenue Q-10

ROBBERY: 2100 block East Avenue R

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37100 block 57th Street East

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 5600 block Malaga Court

THEFT: 37200 block Kingcup Terrace

THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East

THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West

