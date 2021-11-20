Crimes reported for Nov. 4, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 48300 block 20th Street West
ASSAULT: 700 block East Avenue H-14
BURGLARY: 44100 block Sundew Way
BURGLARY: 4500 block 23rd Street West
ROBBERY: 10th Street West and Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block East Avenue J
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1100 block East Avenue Q-4
ASSAULT: 2500 block Olive Drive
ASSAULT: 38100 block Versaille Street
BURGLARY: 37600 block 57th Street East
ROBBERY: 200 block East Avenue Q-10
ROBBERY: 2100 block East Avenue R
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37100 block 57th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 5600 block Malaga Court
THEFT: 37200 block Kingcup Terrace
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West
