Crimes reported for Nov. 4, 2020
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 17th Street West and Avenue I
BURGLARY: 2800 block Nugent Street
BURGLARY: 45300 block Genoa Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 45800 block 17th Street West
THEFT: 1700 block East Avenue J
THEFT: 44000 block 20th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue J and Sierra Highway
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 35600 block 116th Street East
PALMDALE
ARSON: 39000 block Clocktower Plaza Drive
ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue R
ASSAULT: 20th Street East and Avenue R
ASSAULT: 2100 block Estrella Court
ASSAULT: 3000 block Coyote Road
ASSAULT: 38000 block 15th Street East
ASSAULT: 38900 block Carolside Avenue
BURGLARY: 36800 block Cobalt Street
THEFT: 3500 block Crystal Court
THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 39400 block Trade Center Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 37000 block 47th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 37700 block 55th Street East
