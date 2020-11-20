Crime map, Nov. 20, 2020

Crimes reported for Nov. 4, 2020

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 17th Street West and Avenue I

BURGLARY: 2800 block Nugent Street

BURGLARY: 45300 block Genoa Avenue

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 45800 block 17th Street West

THEFT: 1700 block East Avenue J

THEFT: 44000 block 20th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue J and Sierra Highway

LITTLEROCK

ASSAULT: 35600 block 116th Street East

PALMDALE

ARSON: 39000 block Clocktower Plaza Drive

ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue R

ASSAULT: 20th Street East and Avenue R

ASSAULT: 2100 block Estrella Court

ASSAULT: 3000 block Coyote Road

ASSAULT: 38000 block 15th Street East

ASSAULT: 38900 block Carolside Avenue

BURGLARY: 36800 block Cobalt Street

THEFT: 3500 block Crystal Court

THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West

THEFT: 39400 block Trade Center Drive

VEHICLE THEFT: 37000 block 47th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 37700 block 55th Street East

