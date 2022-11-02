Crimes reported for Oct. 17, 2022
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 5100 block West Avenue L-10
ASSAULT: 700 block West Kettering Street
BURGLARY: 1800 block West Avenue K
BURGLARY: 4000 block De De Court
BURGLARY: 42400 block 60th Street West
BURGLARY: 43600 block 24th Street West
BURGLARY: 44800 block Sierra Highway
BURGLARY: 45700 block Caledonia Court
ROBBERY: 100 block West Avenue K
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 45600 block 30th Street East
THEFT: 43200 block 40th Street East
THEFT: 45100 block West View Drive
THEFT: 700 block West Avenue K
VEHICLE THEFT: 1100 block West Avenue L
VEHICLE THEFT: 1600 block West Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 44400 block Elm Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: Fourth Street East and Columbia Way (Avenue M)
LITTLEROCK
THEFT: 8700 block East Avenue T
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 500 block East Avenue Q-4
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2100 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 37100 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 37800 block Sulphur Springs Road
THEFT: 39600 block Nicholas Court
VEHICLE THEFT: 37000 block Firethorn Avenue
